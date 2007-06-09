Should someone with a part-time home business put a sign in their lawn?

June 9, 2007 min read

Absolutely. Most sign shops can sell you a real-estate type sign that pushes into the ground and is easily moved. Leave it in your yard awhile, then convince a business on a busy street to let you stick it in their dirt for a few days. Move it from place to place about once a week. Signs become invisible after about 7 days when they're no longer "new" anymore. If you're successful at convincing businesses to let you put your sign in their yard for a week, buy a second, third and fourth sign. The name of your business is irrelevant. Name only what you do and add a phone number. Speak plainly. Don't be ambiguous. "Administrative Support" is vague. Be concrete. "Clocks Repaired. 555-5555" "I do laundry. 555-5555" Professional Seamstress. 555-5555" That's it. Be sure to have an answering machine with a message that lets the caller know they've called the right place. Good luck.