How do I narrow my leads?

June 10, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Depending on how large you want your geographic footprint to be (where you hope to conduct business) can impact on how you structure your next set of actions.If you are seeking to do business within your county, or even within your state, I'd advise you to get out to as many networking events as you can.This accomplishes several goals. You can "mine" the members; telling them what you do and who you are seeking to connect with. You can also get instant feedback about your elevator pitch (which may need to be refined so that anyone you interface with "gets" what you do). Of course the importance of this is that in order for someone to make a recommendation to you, they need to fully understand the benefit(s) of the software you are seeking to sell.If you planning to go national or even international - getting the kinks worked out via local/regional sales efforts is to your advantage. Once your ready to broaden your outreach, my first suggestion would be for you to connect with SHRMA - the main Human Resources support organization in the country ( since odds are that HR folks in all sizes of organizations certainly use temp staff agencies).Best of luck with your efforts!