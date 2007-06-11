Marketing

How do I get advertisers on my site?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Essentially what you're talking about building is a web community of travelers who are willing to share their experiences.

To get advertisers interested in your web site, you'll need to boost your site's membership and traffic. All advertisers want to be on heavily trafficked web sites and sites with lots of members who will see their advertising.

Focus on creating quality content on a regular basis and delivering it through your web site. You might want to pay reviewers a nominal fee at first to get the ball rolling with reviews. Then as you generate interest, people will want to contribute on their own - especially those who have less than pleasant experiences.

This will drive traffic and make people want to participate - which meets your next goal which is to get advertisers.

The other tactic you can employ is studying other sites that have built this kind of community successfully. TripAdvisor.com immediately comes to mind as a company you can study. They don't pay anyone to post reviews but, what started them off on the right foot was giving people access to a wide range of reviews as well as developing their own rating system.

Good luck on your new business.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019