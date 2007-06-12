How can I find potential investors based on my patent?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.There's so much information out there that I think I can just point you in the right direction and get you started. There are books on this, and websites galore, and lots of different opinions too.
Invention to Venture is an entire organization based on solving this problem, so you might start there. Also, I've got a chapter in my book Hurdle: the Book on Business Planning called "Getting Financed," which offers a reasonable general summary. And you could browse again through the content available at Entrepreneur.com, and the relevant topics on bplans.com as well.
Ironically your problem here is more sorting through all the information available than it is finding information.
Tim