What type of investor should I approach for a recruitment consultancy business?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it's very hard to generate outside investor interest in a recruitment consultancy business because there's no scalable product. Even if you are successful with such a business, investors don't make money until you sell it, and it's hard to sell because it depends on personal relationships. If you leave, or your main partners leave, there's usually no value left for the business.
You might look at finding some investors willing to loan you money to make money on the interest rather than on the exit. You could see what comes up at circlelending.com for more information on how this works.
Or else you self finance, or look for an SBA loan. For that you go to a local bank, and they process it for you. You could find more information on the SBA.gov website.
Finally, look for your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for some professional help that will cost you a lot less than you think. You can click here to find a map of the SBDC locations. There are about 1,000 of them in the U.S.