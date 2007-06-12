How do I sell an idea for a new baby product?

June 12, 2007 min read

I have bad news for you. It's extremely unlikely. Do a google source for "value of ideas" and you'll see what I mean. If it's a good idea you should be talking about building a company, of your own, to take advantage of it.If you can patent that idea, then you have a better shot, but patent attorneys will cost you thousands of dollars and even with a patent it's very hard to sell the idea instead of just building the company.There's a short video about the problem of trying to sell ideas on my website at www.timberry.com