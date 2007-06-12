Where do I find a beauty product manufacturer ?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Sounds like you're starting to experience some growing pains, and that's definitely a good thing. The perfect resource for finding a factory to manufacture your line of beauty products is www.thomasnet.com. This site has a large database of factories across the country and in Canada broken down by categories. I went on the site and typed the words, "beauty care products" into the search bar and 37 results appeared, with factories in various locations including New York, Florida and Arizona. If, however, you're hoping to manufacture your products abroad, visit www.uschamber.com. Choose "Full Site Directory," and under the "International & Trade" heading, click on "Find Chamber Abroad."