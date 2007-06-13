Does corporate gifting really give your company an edge?

June 13, 2007 min read

Corporate gifting absolutely gives your comapny an edge. When giving a gift, make sure it's appropriate and ethical does two things: 1) the receiver feels that you are thinking of them and appreciate their business 2) your brand has yet another opportunity to be in front of your customer. Keep in mind, corporate gifting is NOT the only way to "give", but clipping an article from a magazine is also a way to "give" back. One of the most important phrases in the English language is "thank you". Thank you could be verbal, a hand written note, a card, tickets to a game, a pen, a cup, a t-shirt or etc.!