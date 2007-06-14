Starting a Business

How do I get recipes that I can feature on my site without having to worry about copyright infringement?

You need to request permission from the recipe creators to reprint their recipes.

Most people are amenable to this and will usually have some sort of stipulation that you provide a link back to their web site or include a small bit of information about them - sometimes referred to as a by-line.

Some people would rather ask for forgiveness than ask for permission - that's not a good rule of thumb to follow here...or anytime, really.

