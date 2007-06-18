Can I legitimately build a business credit line that is separate from my personal credit? If so, any suggestions ?

June 18, 2007 min read

As an entrepreneur, your credit will be involved. While you can build credit for the business, it is going to be tied in with you when you essentially "are" the business. As any loans will most likely be secured by your personal assets anyway. The reason lenders do this is they want you to be at risk just like they would be and know you'll do whatever it takes to make the business a success. From my experience, it's going to be intertwined.