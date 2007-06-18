Marketing

How do I get spotlighted in a magazine article?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
That’s the million-dollar question that I get asked all the time (sometimes clients ask to be spotlighted on TV or in newspapers or in a blog, of course, but it’s the same idea).

I wrote a book in answer to that question (the Do-It-Yourself Public Relations Kit), but I’ll cover a couple of tips here:

--Provide a killer story angle or breakthrough product.  Remember, the media wants something newsworthy and interesting.  The fact that you created a pen isn’t interesting.  The fact that you created a pen that is ergonomically correct and helps arthritis sufferers is more interesting.

--Make yourself easily “find-able” to the media.  The media likes to search for sources on the internet.  So if you write lots of articles for websites and article directories, participate and offer blogs, and get coverage in other media outlets that have websites where they post the content, the media can find you easily. And don’t forget to have a great, search engine-optimized website, which is one of the best ways for the media to find you.

--Offer a story idea that is relevant to the magazine writer or reporter.  Research the types of articles the writer covers.  Make sure your idea wasn’t covered recently.  Mention the previous articles that the writer has written, and how your idea complements them.
 
Best of luck on getting magazine coverage!

Sincerely,

Margie Zable Fisher
PRactical P.R. Columnist for womenentrepreneur.com
www.theprsite.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019