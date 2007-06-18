Marketing

What marketing materials do I need for presentations, and what do I need to open the doors?

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, and Consultant
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I highly recommend a special report or article of your expertise. This positions you as an expert and sets you apart from your competition. Make sure that anything you create is related to the benefits you offer to your prospects and customers--what's in it for them. Don't just prepare a presentation that is all about you. Address pain questions and challenges then put forth solutions for those challenges. Good Luck. Al.

Marketing

