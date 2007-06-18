Finance

I am trying to get federal funds to open a large country convenient store. Where can I get an application for this type of business?

Go to your local bank to get an application for a business loan guaranteed by the federal Small Business Administration (SBA). Call first, because not all banks work with the SBA but most do, and the SBA doesn't lend you money directly, just guarantees your loan for the local bank that does lend you the money. The SBA probably won't guarantee more than 70% of the starting costs for your business. If there is somewhere you can just get federal funds to open you business, instead of borrowing from a bank, I don't know about it. You could search the SBA website at www.sba.gov to see what you come up with. I suspect you've seen the TV commercials that say the government gives money away, and they are very optimistic about government programs. They want to sell you a list. They make their money when you buy their lists. Tim

