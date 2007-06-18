How do I start a credit repair business?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I can't tell you step-by-step how to start a credit repair business, from home or not, because I've never done it and I don't know that business. I can however point you to a lot of very good general information about starting your business.
- You asked this question at Entrepreneur.com, which is the best place to start looking. Go back to the homepage and look at the sections to see how much is available on starting your business.
- There is a major "starting your business" section at www.bplans.com. That one too is marked from the homepage.
- For live people, get in touch with the nearest Small Business Development Center (SBDC). You can find a list at bplans.com/sb/. These are funded by federal, state, and local money and usually provide great information for relatively low prices.