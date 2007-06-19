If you have started a new small business, how can you start paying yourself to pay your personal bills?

June 19, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No--do not pay your personal bills out of the business account. Hopefully you have created a business plan. You need to assess what the business can afford to pay you and you should visit with your personal accountant regarding this as well. Normally we will take a portion of our payment as payroll expense and the other as an equity withdrawal - they are taxed differently. Then from this payment you will pay your personal bills out of your personal account. Do not comingle funds - keep business and personal separate.