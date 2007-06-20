I have two properties worth $700,000, excellent credit, but no cash to show a lender. How should I proceed from here?

June 20, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you take your business plan along with your personal balance sheet to the lender, then you'll be able to discuss options. Traditionally, the lender looks at your net worth (assets less liabilities) along with your credit score and business plan. There are usually a variety of ways to finance businesses and your lender should be able to discuss options as they relate to your specific situation.