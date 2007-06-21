What is the best way to open a payroll company for small businesses?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.<P>The best way to open any business is, obviously, with a big order from a big client on day one.</P>
<P>Assuming most people will never have this, write a plan, raise the funds, hire the people, and go to work. In your case, of course, your software will be paramount to managing growth and success.</P>
<P>Make sure you not only have a good system for running the business, but also a great system for marketing and selling new customers. Marketing and sales are generally the most overlooked areas for new business owners.</P>