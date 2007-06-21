Where should I sell my products?

June 21, 2007 min read

Great to see you want to give it a go. That's the biggest step.

As for the business, start small, use word of mouth and get the products right. Finding out which of your cakes sell the best and make a good profit is the start, so make sure you test this with different groups. Maybe even go to markets or anywhere where you can get permission and give away taste tests and allow people to place an order, or even have stock to sell them right away.

Then, once you know what sells the best and what prices people are willing to pay, you can start looking to sell in bulk to small café's, etc., and grow from there.