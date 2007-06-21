Should I offer different services under different business names, or all under one name?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.<P>Simply put, yes - you can easily do it all under the one name.</P>
<P>However, one of the keys to success in business is becoming known for something. With so many services offered, I would imagine you are doing this at the start to make sure you can make sales of something and get cashflow running. After a short period of time, however, you will find that one or two of your services are more sought after and profitable, so start to focus on them. </P>
<P>Remember, a small company tells the market what they sell.</P>
<P>A big company listens to what the market wants to buy and sells that.</P>