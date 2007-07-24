Is it better to pre-sell my product or wait until I have the product available to sell?

July 24, 2007 min read

I would go for making the sales now and building anticipation, as long as you don't do an airbus and promise something within a time frame you can't deliver your product by. The only reason not to pre-sell is that you doubt delivery.With the pre-sale, make it a big deal that you are taking pre-orders, kind of like Amazon does with new books and DVDs.Great question and enjoy the selling,Brad Sugars