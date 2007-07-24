Is it better to pre-sell my product or wait until I have the product available to sell?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.I would go for making the sales now and building anticipation, as long as you don't do an airbus and promise something within a time frame you can't deliver your product by. The only reason not to pre-sell is that you doubt delivery.
With the pre-sale, make it a big deal that you are taking pre-orders, kind of like Amazon does with new books and DVDs.
Great question and enjoy the selling,
Brad Sugars