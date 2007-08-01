How do I launch a new product?

August 1, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To launch a new product you should start by making sure you truly understand who the key target customer is, what their real needs are, why they would buy your product vs. the competition's (what are the strengths & weaknesses of your features and benefits?) and how much they would be willing to pay. You can also conduct market research on your branding and messaging to make sure your product is compelling and distinctive in the market. You should then build your website so people can find you and know you are real. You'll need to decide how you want to market and promote your product - via advertising, PR, online, etc. Remember, you only get one chance to make a great first impression so do your homework for a successful launch. Good luck!