What's the best homebased business to start?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Honestly, I don't think you're being realistic in your expectations of what you can accomplish online. It takes months if not a year or more to learn how to drive targeted traffic to a website and learn how to sell. And huge profits can't be realistically expected until year two. Additionally, you will have to incorporate a lot of customer service-oriented skills into running a profitable website, as you will need to build relationships with others online and on your site. Hopefully you already have the technical skills to get started, basic html, search engine optimization and copywriting. From there, I recommend reading my article on how to get started with affiliate marketing for new internet home business owners.