How do we prepare to market our product at an trade show?

August 7, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't plan on going home from the trade show with the most possible orders. For every order you close, you'll walk 10 prospects because you were "busy." Your goal should be the largest possible number of appointments for follow-up after the show. Tell them just enough to get their permission to contact them after the show. Get detailed contact info and perhaps even make a telephone appointment. That's the way to get the most from a trade show.