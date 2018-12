August 7, 2007 min read

Radio is one on one marketing and works when you have a great message including a hook and you run it frequently. If you are on a tight budget my guess is that radio will be too expensive at the frequency you really need. Direct mail is a lot less expensive, can be just as targeted and costs can be controlled all while running at a high enough frequency to yield results. Thanks, Al.

Al Lautenslager

