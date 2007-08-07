If you have an angel investor, what forms and documents need to be written and what needs to be filed?

August 7, 2007 min read

You need to find a local attorney you can trust. They aren't all sharks--it's not nearly as bad as the myth. Get recommendations from local business people and interview prospective attorneys and ask them for clients you can talk to. Make sure the attorney does this kind of work regularly. They specialize, so you don't want a tax attorney, litigator, intellectual property, or real estate. You want one with a focus on small business. Take the time to do this well.LLC details are different in every state, and in most states they are somewhat different for each LLC. Which forms you need depend on your specific situation, your location, and the specifics of the investor. Don't do this yourself. Work with an attorney.Tim