Can you start any business without any money down?

Yes, you can start many businesses with no money down, so many that it's impossible to even start listing. Most of them are services. Think of businesses like graphic arts, landscaping, gardening, carpentry, consulting, business plan writing, painting, home car, bookkeeping, so many other kinds of businesses ... what you need is customers, not a down payment. What can you do that people or businesses will pay you to do?

