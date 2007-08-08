What is the best way to get customers to visit your website and keep coming back?

August 8, 2007 min read

The best way to get customers coming back to a retail website is to provide them with more than just your merchansdise - give them helpful hints on how to use the electronics, for example.



You also want to have a cleanly designed, easy to navigate website to make their purchasing experience a breeze. People want the white glove/red carpet treatment online nowadays and they're only going to shop where they can get that and more. You also might want to study companies who have perfected this - like Amazon.com.



Good luck!