How can I increase traffic for my website without spending a lot of money on advertising and promotion costs?
The best way to increase traffic is to provide visitors with compelling and relevant information. You can pay a service to send you visitors, but�if they're not interested, they'll only leave anyway.
You also want to have a cleanly designed, easy to navigate website to make their purchasing experience a breeze. You could�also study companies who have done a great job of generating qualified traffic like zappos.com.
Good luck!