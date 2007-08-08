Technology

How can I increase traffic for my website without spending a lot of money on advertising and promotion costs?

The best way to increase traffic is to provide visitors with compelling and relevant information. You can pay a service to send you visitors, but�if they're not interested, they'll only leave anyway.

You also want to have a cleanly designed, easy to navigate website to make their purchasing experience a breeze. You could�also study companies who have done a great job of generating qualified traffic like zappos.com.

Good luck!

Technology

