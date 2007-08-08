Starting a Business

How much capital should I raise if I want to start a social networking website with basic Web 2.0 functionality?

When building a Web 2.0 enabled website, you want to make sure that you have done a functionality assessment. Depending on whom you work with and their level of experience, you can expect to pay anywhere from $5-25K for this.� It's a document that includes everything that your website is supposed to do in terms of functionality on the front-end and back-end.

Once you have that, you might want to develop what's called a wireframe that allows anyone looking at your plan - say an investor - to see your website layout and how information will flow on your site.

I can't tell you how much capital to raise because I don't know the scope of what you're planning. My advice is to find an industry expert and ask them to review your idea or offer and consult with them for half a day to get their input.

Good luck!

