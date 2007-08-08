I've been thinking about adding a Bubble Guru (www.bubbleguru.com) to my business site to speak directly with my visitors. Do you think this is a good idea?

August 8, 2007 min read

When helping clients to determine if they need a new piece of technology, we always look at the following:1) Why they think they need it and if the answer to that question is truly a need or a want.2) Will it be easy for them/potential clients to use?3) What is the total cost of ownership? In other words, will they have to hire someone to manage that new technology and, if so, how much work that really is.4) Will this provide any measurable differentiation from other companies in the same industry?5) Could another, more simple solution work just as well if not better?Good luck!