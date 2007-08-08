Is moving from online retail to strictly wholesale a smart move?

August 8, 2007 min read

I would sell via both distribution channels. You might want to change the marketing name for one of the channels so there is not a conflict. This is easy to do by creating a "DBA" (doing business as) for each. All the sales would be under your one company but you would invoice on the DBA name for each channel.I am concerned about your capacity to fulfill commitments. You state you only have one artist but twelve sales reps. You should start looking for additional artists who can produce the style and quality of product you want to provide. It doesn't do any good to over sell and under produce. If demand is strong, you may want to review your pricing strategy ... especially if production capacity is limited.Ray Silverstein