Marketing

What should I pay an independent sales person?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Well - the best  I can come up with, given the info you've provided is - it depends. It depends on what kind of sponsorships these are, and the medium of the sponsorships (is it an online situation, for-profit, or for a charity via a sports event?). Is your geographic footprint local, regional, or national, and what kind of marketing materials are you creating to support their efforts? What is your cost for these sponsorships?  And since $10,000+ bucks is a fair chunk of change, I'm betting your prospects are mid-size to large companies, who may be seeking innovative marketing opportunities. These folks are ina tough market to engage with, and the turn-around time from contact to sale can be many months. Even without knowing the answers to these questions, I believe a salesperson working on a commission-only situation should be very fairly compensated. Once you have these factors figured out you can create a fair rate... In absence of those stats, I'd suggest something in the neighborhood of 20-30% commission.

Here's to you winning in business!

PSimone

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019