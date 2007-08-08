What is network marketing?

August 8, 2007 min read

While it's sometimes confused with pyramid schemes (in which people make money through totally illegal scams) any great boss can be considered a "network marketer" if his/her people help the company thrive under his/her leadership (assuming they get compensated for a department that outperforms!). Simply put for your purposes, network marketing is someone making money off the efforts of others who are selling tangible goods or services to a mostly consumer-based audience. Each person working for these firms has the opportunity to grow theirrespective incomes by training (and making a portion of the profitsfrom) new company reps they bring onboard. There are several terrific companies set up under the network marketing model that are a famous including a mid-western basket company, a well-known scrapbooking firm and a natural skin care company.