What is direct marketing?

August 8, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

B-to-B sales - I love it! Direct marketing under a B-to-B platform is anything you do to engage your prospects (in your case, entities who resell ladies gift sets, etc.) in a direct manner. In today's marketplace that could mean a direct mail piece, like a snail-mailed postcard or sales letter, an email, a one page e-blast or even a cold call. The idea behind direct marketing is to introduce your firm, educate your prospect in a very compelling and quick way. If done correctly, direct marketing always includes a deadlined call to action (which helps boost your response). Direct marketing by it's nature is usually unsolicited, so it's return is small (1% is average) - but it is an invaluable part of a good marketing tool kit because it helps reinforce your firm's brand and gets your name on your prospects radar screen.Here's to you winning in business!Pattie S.