How do I determine a wholesale price for my product?

August 8, 2007

Every industry has an accepted discount structure. The discount structure will vary from 331/3 with an additional 25% off to 40 and 25%. The key factor for the wholesale price is really your gross profit percentage. Since you are making knives, I would venture a guess that the industry discount structure is 40 and 25% off the suggested list price. I would also guess that your gross profit percentage should be no less than 25% - preferably higher.If a salesperson is involved, a wholesale transaction receives a lower sales commission than a normal user, dealer, or retail store sale.Ray Silverstein