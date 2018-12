August 8, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you visit www.sba.gov you can see information regarding the aspects a business plan should include. You can also visit with your local SCORE or Small Business Development Center can also help you through the steps of putting together your business plan. A business plan will be your map for success. Some of the main parts will include outlining your products/services/management team/financial projections/marketing plan/etc.