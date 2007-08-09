Marketing

How do I attract customers with no job experience in the market I'm doing business in?

So you've got your license as a hairdresser, but no one knows you're a hairdresser. The answer is to advertise, but not in the way that you're thinking. Time and money are interchangeable. You can always save one by spending more of the other. If you can't spend money, spend time. "Hi, I hope you don't think I'm being too forward but I'm a hairdresser and I couldn't help but notice the lovely shape of your face and frankly, I'd love to be your hairstylist. The instant I saw you, I imagined your hair cut a little differently than it is right now. Here's my business card. If I haven't offended you and you don't think I'm completely insane, I hope you'll give me a call." After they take your card, smile, nod your head and walk away. Some of these people will call you and give you a try. If you're any good they'll tell their friends. The one thing you have to do, though, is be prepared to answer the question, "Oh, really? How would you cut it differently?" My suggestion is that you imagine a specific haircut for the person BEFORE you approach them with your card. Good luck!

