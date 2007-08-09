Technology

How do I get my website on the top search engines?

Entrepreneur Staff
min read
This is one of the most fundamental questions asked in any SEO conversation. Tragically it is not an easy question to answer. There are entire communities of thought on how to accomplish this. Due purely to the breadth of this question it would be impossible to answer here, so I will answer the underlying yet un-asked question: Where do I begin?

The first and most important place to begin is with the search engines themselves. Each of the major search engines provide a list of webmaster guildlines and best practices. Read them, learn them, follow them.

Google,Yahoo!, and also on Yahoo!, MSN Live

Now many will say, that is not SEO, that is only what the search engines want you to do, how do I go above and beyond that? Well again there are many schools of thought on this, so to answer the un-asked question again: Where do I begin?

There are many good resources both online and offline, I will list a few to get you started here.

Webmaster World is community with a lot of great resources and discussions.

Search Engine Watch is another site with a great community for discussion of all Search engine related topics.

Search Engine Workshops has been around for a number of years as a base search engine optimization training company.

Search Engine Strategies is a wonderful conference with great discussions and speakers.

SEO is not a magic pill to trick the search engines, it takes time, dedication and a lot of hard work. If I were to leave this answer with one important point it is this. Always do what is best for your user, make their experience great and rankings, links, and traffic will all come by themselves.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It