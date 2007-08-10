Who has great deals on startup business loans?

August 10, 2007 min read

Probably no one. Typically, banks avoid lending to startups because of the high failure rate of new, small and under-capitalized businesses. That's why most startup entrepreneurs turn to personal savings, credit cards, and loans or investments from their friends and family. You may also be able to get a credit line from a bank based on your personal credit history. Because your online T-shirt business does not require a physical storefront or a warehouse full of inventory, your capital needs will be modest and you can quickly and easily find the money you need to get started even if your bank turns you down.