What is the value of using a hosted e-mail service provider and which vendors do you recommend?

August 14, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Using a hosted email service means that the burden of maintaining and securing the email server is not yours but the provider's. You can concentrate on your business while the expert at email hosting concentrates on what they do best.Providers to consider are Microsoft OfficeLive (their premium offering), Google Apps, BlueTie, MI8 webmail.us and many others.Ramon Ray,Editor and Technology Evangelist,Smallbiztechnology.com