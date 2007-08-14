Is Microsoft Access suitable enough to store and retrieve price list information written in Excel?

August 14, 2007 min read

Microsoft Access is a good tool for storing information. Other databases you might want to consider are File Maker Pro and Alpha Software. If you want to put your data online (maybe so others can share it) consider QuickBase, eunify.db, Trackvia, Caspio or Expresso (which puts spreadsheets onlnie).Your accounting software (Quickbooks, Peachtree) also has an inventory component which might be useful for you to use.Ramon Ray,Editor and Technology Evangelist,Smallbiztechnology.com