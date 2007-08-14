Starting a Business

How do I hire a web application programmer that is professional and in the price range of a small internet startup?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a few ways:

1. Find websites that you like and keep these in mind.

2. Ask your business associates about who has done their websites and for recommendations

3. Your local chamber of commerce should be a good source for you and they probably have one or two IT experts who they know and who can help you as well.

4. As you look for someone, make sure you have their references and before exchanging money or signing anything both of you have a clear idea of what you want done, when and how.

Some website programming can be quite expensive and extensive so make sure you know what you want and have clear goals.

Ramon Ray,
Editor and Technology Evangelist,
Smallbiztechnology.com

