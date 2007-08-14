How do I keep website developers from taking profit and ownership of my website's design?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.By executing a contract that makes it clear that the design is a work-for-hire in which they have no intellectual property rights and that they cannot use for profit, you can secure ownership of your website's design. Consult a knowledgeable attorney who knows how to draft such an agreement (or add those provisions to the agreement the designer provides to you).