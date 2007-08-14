Franchises

What are the major hurdles one must overcome when starting a franchise?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The most significant hurdle in starting a franchise business that you want to be successful is selecting an opportunity that matches up well with the resources you bring to the table and the goals you are trying to achieve through business ownership.  You might want to consider using an independent consultant from an organization like FranChoice to assist you in this process.  Their services are free to the consumer.

