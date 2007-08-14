Should my spouse and I start a franchise business in order to fund our retirement?

August 14, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great question! The answer is it depends - on your tolerance for risk, your income needs from the business, and most importantly your life plans for your retirement years. You mentioned a cruise opportunity and, if nothing else, it may save a lot of money for you and your wife if you want to go on cruises yourself. As far as income is concerned, since travel businesses are usually a form of personal service selling, my guess is that you're not going to get a full time income from part time work unless there is a great degree of leverage in the operations (employees carrying the water for you while you do something else). I'd make sure to talk to a number of existing franchisees to find out whether your idea would work - you might ask the franchisor to give you a list of other retired or semi-retired folks who are franchisees that you can call to find out the answers. Good luck!