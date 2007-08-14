Are there any government grants that would help me with the startup costs for a franchise?

August 14, 2007 min read

It is always a challenge to find a franchise you want to pursue and then realize that you don't have the financial resources necessary to fund the operation, but that's often the reality of life. I don't know of any government grants or other sources of funding that might be available and that don't require the money to be paid back. I'm pretty sure that if there was such a sweet deal available I'd have heard of it sometime in the last 25 years. My best advice is to work hard, save up all you can to build up your net worth and liquidity, and look at opportunities that match with the resources you do have available. Good luck.