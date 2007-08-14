How long should it take for a web consulting company to create your website?

August 14, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The time it takes to develop a website is totally dependent upon what kinds of things you want your website to do.� A complex site can take a long time but, I visited your site and, from what I can see from the front-end, it should not have taken over a year and a half.



Some of the programming is broken on your site when selecting various items to view. Perhaps your web designer is not that experienced with the designing or programming�the type of website you want to build and they don't want to tell you for fear you'll take your business elsewhere or worse.



The things you should ask yourself are:

- What rights do I have based on what's in the contract with my designer?

- How much longer am I willing to work with my current designer before I cut my losses?

- Do I have appropriate access to my website so that if this designer bails on me, a new designer can finish building my website?

- Do I own the design to my site or does the designer? If you don't own the design, it might be copyrighted by your designer and no one else can use the same or similar design.



Good luck!