Where can I find manufacturers to produce prototypes for inventions?
Wow, such a broad question.
<P>Usually this depends on the invention. Most inventions are created by engineers, so I would start there. Probably the best way though is to find your local inventors association or group--yes, they do exist. Also get together with some of the existing successful inventors in your area to get their advice.</P>
<P>All the Best ... Brad Sugars</P>