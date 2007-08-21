Where can I find manufacturers to produce prototypes for inventions?

August 21, 2007 min read

Wow, such a broad question.

Usually this depends on the invention. Most inventions are created by engineers, so I would start there. Probably the best way though is to find your local inventors association or group--yes, they do exist. Also get together with some of the existing successful inventors in your area to get their advice.

All the Best ... Brad Sugars