How would one break the ice with a competitor to start a semi-partnership?

August 21, 2007 min read

Luke

Working with your competitors can be a great way to grow your business and your approach is really dependent upon whether you are going to be bringing them business or if you want them to bring you business.

Either way, I would start with a quick phone call, letting them know you are sending them a proposal that you are quite excited about. Put your ideas in writing, but only in summary to let them know you want to explain in full later when you meet.

Then give them a quick call to arrange getting together. You will very quickly know if they are interested.

All the Best ... Brad Sugars

PS ... Remember the legalities of major competitors coming together around prices etc.